Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,913,632 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 248,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.26% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure worth $133,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEI. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 29.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray N. Walker, Jr. sold 56,841 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $4,098,804.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,353.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,056,841 shares of company stock worth $294,598,805 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solaris Energy Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

SEI stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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