Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163,784 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.75% of Interparfums worth $183,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 823.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,526 shares of the company's stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 249.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company's stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 161,239 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Interparfums by 572.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,058 shares of the company's stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Interparfums by 9,091.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,890 shares of the company's stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 121,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interparfums by 17.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,349 shares of the company's stock worth $61,817,000 after buying an additional 92,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $1,820,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,178,357.82. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.The business had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Interparfums Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Interparfums's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.72%.

Interparfums Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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