Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,340,529 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 194,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.19% of KANZHUN worth $271,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 194.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 52.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KANZHUN by 25.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company's stock.

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KANZHUN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.02 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $25.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KANZHUN from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut KANZHUN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KANZHUN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BZ

Insider Activity at KANZHUN

In related news, CEO Peng Jonathan Zhao sold 64,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $446,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 576,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,480. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

About KANZHUN

Kanzhun Ltd. NASDAQ: BZ operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ - Free Report).

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