Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031,545 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.70% of StoneX Group worth $383,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4,133.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 28,000.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 281 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $106.39 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $826.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 8,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $1,013,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,115,380.48. The trade was a 14.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 40,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $4,995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,280,535.28. This trade represents a 30.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 151,550 shares of company stock worth $17,888,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of StoneX Group from $99.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneX Group

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc NASDAQ: SNEX is a global financial services firm offering execution, risk management, advisory and post-trade solutions across commodities, currencies, securities and digital assets. The company serves commercial businesses, institutional clients and financial intermediaries, providing market access and tailored services designed to help clients manage price risk, optimize working capital and execute complex transactions.

StoneX operates through several core segments.

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