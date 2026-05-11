Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,570,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 379,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.58% of Vera Therapeutics worth $180,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 440,591 shares of the company's stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 427,189 shares of the company's stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $36.19 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, insider Laurence Matthew Skelton sold 1,582 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $66,412.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,871.64. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 2,187 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $91,810.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,239.74. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,441 shares of company stock worth $2,416,902. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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