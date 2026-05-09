Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407,947 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.57% of Agilysys worth $286,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Agilysys from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Agilysys from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agilysys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.40.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of AGYS opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.44. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.30.
About Agilysys
(Free Report
)
Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company NASDAQ: AGYS that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.
Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.
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