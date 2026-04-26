Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.76% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $10,719,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:BMY opened at $58.77 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.15.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Key Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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