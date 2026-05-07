Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Korn/Ferry International $KFY

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,159,477 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 44,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.80% of Korn/Ferry International worth $406,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

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Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. Korn/Ferry International has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.29%.The firm had revenue of $725.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Korn/Ferry International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Weiss Ratings cut Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn/Ferry International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

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Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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