Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Vanguard Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.22% of Procter & Gamble worth $34,030,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Business Wire: Q3 Results

Q3 earnings and core metrics beat expectations — adjusted EPS topped consensus and net sales/organic sales rose year‑over‑year, showing volume-led growth that suggests improving consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Reuters: Beauty Demand Strength

Beauty and premium brands outperformed (e.g., SK‑II growth), supporting higher-margin mix and contributing to market‑share gains cited by management. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.)

Unusually heavy call-option buying and positive analyst notes pre/post‑release amplified buying momentum, signaling increased bullish positioning from traders and some brokers. (Options volume spike reported in market coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. P&G Press Release / Slides

Management reiterated fiscal‑2026 guidance (EPS range ~6.83–7.09) and maintained its outlook — that gives reassurance on the plan but leaves upside capped until guidance is raised. Negative Sentiment: P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Benzinga: $150M Hit

P&G disclosed a roughly $150 million hit to annual profits from Middle East disruptions (higher energy/logistics/input costs), a tangible near‑term headwind that pressure margins and could constrain FY earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some sell‑side desks trimmed price targets and highlighted input-cost risks (resin, energy), which tempers upside and keeps valuation scrutiny on the stock. MarketScreener: PT Adjustments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. This trade represents a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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