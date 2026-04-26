Vanguard Group Inc. Has $11.19 Billion Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,757,586 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.62% of American Tower worth $11,193,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,248 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AMT opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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