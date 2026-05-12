Vanguard Group Inc. Has $130.97 Million Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465,353 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 115,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.94% of Perdoceo Education worth $130,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research set a $44.00 price objective on Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PRDO

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 33,271 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,167,146.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,640.28. The trade was a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 40,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,827,048.32. This represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 206,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,879 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.1%

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Perdoceo Education's dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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