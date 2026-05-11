Vanguard Group Inc. Has $184.49 Million Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,087,393 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 383,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.06% of NCR Voyix worth $184,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYX. ADW Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,238,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 16.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,796,446 shares of the company's stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 799,058 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 1,570.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 578,233 shares of the company's stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 543,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 458.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,019 shares of the company's stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 527,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 382.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,949 shares of the company's stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 503,373 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. NCR Voyix Corporation has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $579.57 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. NCR Voyix's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.75.

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NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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