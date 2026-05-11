Vanguard Group Inc. Has $189.76 Million Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. $RCUS

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,962,874 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,333,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.38% of Arcus Biosciences worth $189,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 253.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,954 shares of the company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,572 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,622 shares of the company's stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company's stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners set a $47.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCUS

Key Stories Impacting Arcus Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Arcus Biosciences to $34 from $30 and maintained a buy rating, signaling greater confidence in upside potential.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Arcus Biosciences to $34 from $30 and maintained a buy rating, signaling greater confidence in upside potential. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased several earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2030, including a higher FY2030 profit forecast, while keeping a buy rating and $32 target.

HC Wainwright increased several earnings estimates for 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2030, including a higher FY2030 profit forecast, while keeping a buy rating and $32 target. Positive Sentiment: Arcus said PEAK-1 enrollment should be complete by year-end 2026 and that its cash runway extends into the second half of 2028, which may ease dilution worries. Article Title

Arcus said PEAK-1 enrollment should be complete by year-end 2026 and that its cash runway extends into the second half of 2028, which may ease dilution worries. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright did trim some longer-term estimates, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS, showing that the path to profitability remains challenging despite the higher targets.

HC Wainwright did trim some longer-term estimates, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 EPS, showing that the path to profitability remains challenging despite the higher targets. Neutral Sentiment: The company remains deeply unprofitable, and recent earnings results were weaker than expected, so investors are still watching for clinical and operating progress.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 0.1%

RCUS opened at $25.37 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.97%. The firm's revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company's research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company's lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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