Vanguard Group Inc. Has $19.78 Billion Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $19,778,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Thermo Fisher reported $5.44 adjusted EPS vs. ~$5.25 consensus and revenue of $11.01B (up ~6.2% y/y), showing the company still delivered above-street top- and bottom-line results. Reuters: Thermo Fisher posts quarterly results beat

Q1 results beat expectations — Thermo Fisher reported $5.44 adjusted EPS vs. ~$5.25 consensus and revenue of $11.01B (up ~6.2% y/y), showing the company still delivered above-street top- and bottom-line results. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance updated — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $24.64–$25.12 and raised its outlook, which supports longer-term earnings visibility even if organic growth is uneven. Yahoo: Thermo Fisher Raises 2026 Outlook

Full-year guidance updated — Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $24.64–$25.12 and raised its outlook, which supports longer-term earnings visibility even if organic growth is uneven. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed but generally constructive — Several firms kept buy/outperform ratings while trimming targets (Stifel: $700->$600; Robert W. Baird: $653->$639), signaling continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite the pullback. Benzinga / The Fly: PT cuts

Analyst reactions mixed but generally constructive — Several firms kept buy/outperform ratings while trimming targets (Stifel: $700->$600; Robert W. Baird: $653->$639), signaling continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals despite the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst voices emphasize long-term opportunity — Some analysts (e.g., TD Cowen, William Blair) reiterated Buy ratings, pointing to core growth drivers and structural demand (biopharma services, lab products) that support recovery later in the year. TipRanks: Analyst commentary

Analyst voices emphasize long-term opportunity — Some analysts (e.g., TD Cowen, William Blair) reiterated Buy ratings, pointing to core growth drivers and structural demand (biopharma services, lab products) that support recovery later in the year. Negative Sentiment: Market punished the stock on weak underlying growth and mixed segments — Despite the beat, investors focused on muted organic growth in the core business and uneven segment performance, which triggered a sharp intraday decline and premarket weakness. Yahoo: Why TMO Stock Is Nosediving

Market punished the stock on weak underlying growth and mixed segments — Despite the beat, investors focused on muted organic growth in the core business and uneven segment performance, which triggered a sharp intraday decline and premarket weakness. Negative Sentiment: Broader sector & market pressure amplified the move — The mixed report pressured peers (e.g., 10x Genomics) and coincided with a softer tape for health care/tech stocks, adding to downward momentum. Yahoo: Peer impact (10x Genomics)

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE TMO opened at $469.27 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $499.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $625.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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