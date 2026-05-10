Vanguard Group Inc. Has $209.96 Million Stock Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,857,828 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.66% of Trump Media & Technology Group worth $209,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 748.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 1,783.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 202.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DJT opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19,338.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

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