Vanguard Group Inc. Has $217.45 Million Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,095,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Energy Fuels worth $217,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 111.4% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2,100.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company's stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 112,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,599,034.80. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 160,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,692.11. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,200. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised Energy Fuels from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 28.34.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Energy Fuels's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Fuels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Fuels wasn't on the list.

While Energy Fuels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here