Vanguard Group Inc. Has $225.26 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.82% of Powell Industries worth $225,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Powell Industries Price Performance

POWL stock opened at $309.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.14. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.75 and a 1 year high of $325.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.09). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Powell Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Powell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, Treasurer David L. Eckenrode sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,510. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 149,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $25,000,004.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,796,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $300,682,087.62. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,688 shares of company stock worth $44,535,053 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Powell Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Powell Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Powell Industries to $360 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the stock. Article: Benzinga report on JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on Powell Industries to $360 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased multiple forward earnings estimates, including FY2027 and Q3/Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for stronger future profitability.

Sidoti increased multiple forward earnings estimates, including FY2027 and Q3/Q4 2027, suggesting expectations for stronger future profitability. Positive Sentiment: Powell Industries is being viewed as a trending stock and one of the top-performing dividend stocks in 2026, which may be drawing more investor attention. Article: Zacks trending stock article

Powell Industries is being viewed as a trending stock and one of the top-performing dividend stocks in 2026, which may be drawing more investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti lowered some near-term EPS estimates, including FY2026 and Q2 2027, which adds a bit of caution to the otherwise positive outlook.

Sidoti lowered some near-term EPS estimates, including FY2026 and Q2 2027, which adds a bit of caution to the otherwise positive outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest earnings report missed EPS and revenue estimates, so investors may be balancing strong future forecasts against recent execution misses.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Powell Industries from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "hold" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Powell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Powell Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Powell Industries from $142.33 to $160.33 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Powell Industries presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $196.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm's offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell's products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

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