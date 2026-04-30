Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.30 Billion Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of Astera Labs worth $2,300,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALAB. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $196.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.35, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.10. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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