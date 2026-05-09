Vanguard Group Inc. Has $240.11 Million Stock Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,894,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 98,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.70% of Geo Group worth $240,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geo Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Geo Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 89,298 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 6,633 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $101,086.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,424.88. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.98% of the company's stock.

Geo Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Geo Group this week:

Geo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $21.82 on Friday. Geo Group Inc has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $705.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Geo Group's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Geo Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.290 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JonesTrading decreased their price objective on Geo Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research raised Geo Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Further Reading

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