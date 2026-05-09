Vanguard Group Inc. Has $240.84 Million Position in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.90% of Xometry worth $240,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock worth $107,029,000 after buying an additional 690,558 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,455,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Xometry by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 947,045 shares of the company's stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 197,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 197,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xometry by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,283 shares of the company's stock worth $78,616,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XMTR

Key Headlines Impacting Xometry

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.Xometry's quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other Xometry news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 9,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $433,544.10. Following the sale, the president owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,910,805.90. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 2,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $104,762.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,876.51. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,491 shares of company stock worth $2,997,263. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company's stock.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report).

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