Vanguard Group Inc. Has $244.06 Million Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,230,748 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 56,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.51% of Trinity Industries worth $244,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TRN opened at $36.57 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $538.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Trinity Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trinity Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trinity Industries wasn't on the list.

While Trinity Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here