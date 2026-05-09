Vanguard Group Inc. Has $251.55 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553,044 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.37% of Omnicell worth $251,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Omnicell from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $256,879.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,112.73. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

See Also

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