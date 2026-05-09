Vanguard Group Inc. Has $252.27 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp $BTG

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Free Report) TSE: BTO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,023,406 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,018,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.18% of B2Gold worth $252,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 422,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387,839 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.60. B2Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG - Get Free Report) TSE: BTO last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.41 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company's flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

See Also

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