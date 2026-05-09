Vanguard Group Inc. Has $277.97 Million Stock Holdings in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,847,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 167,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.19% of OR Royalties worth $277,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OR Royalties by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,583 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 758,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,147 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OR Royalties by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of OR Royalties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.71. OR Royalties Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.06.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.27 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 78.09% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OR Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from OR Royalties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. OR Royalties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties PLC NYSE: OR is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company's core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

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