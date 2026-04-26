Vanguard Group Inc. Has $28.56 Billion Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.79% of GE Aerospace worth $28,564,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 98.1% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $284.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.64. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $196.86 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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