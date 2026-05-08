Vanguard Group Inc. Has $287.50 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585,251 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 53,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.46% of Robert Half worth $287,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Robert Half by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 442,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 434,827 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Robert Half by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,023 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $27.43 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Robert Half from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Robert Half in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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