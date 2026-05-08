Vanguard Group Inc. Has $292.09 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,281,678 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 348,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.80% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $292,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 17.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,836 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,454 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,257,000 after acquiring an additional 130,855 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,037 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $7,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TPH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.50.

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Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $2,316,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,188.90. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc NYSE: TPH is a national homebuilder engaged in the acquisition, development, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached homes and attached products. The company's operations span a range of new residential communities, offering customizable floor plans in both tract and luxury segments. Its integrated business model encompasses land sourcing, entitlement, design, construction oversight and in-house customer care and warranty service.

Founded in 2009 through the combination of three regional builders, Tri Pointe Homes has grown into a prominent player across key western U.S.

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