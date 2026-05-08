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Vanguard Group Inc. Has $301.14 Million Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
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Key Points

  • Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News Corporation by 15.2% in Q4 to 10,163,392 shares, worth about $301.14 million
  • News reported Q results with EPS of $0.21 beating estimates of $0.14 while revenue was $2.08 billion versus estimates of $2.12 billion; the company has a market cap of $17.13 billion and a PE of 15.2.
  • Hedge funds and institutions own about 14.63% of the stock, and analyst sentiment has cooled to an average "Hold" after recent downgrades.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,163,392 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,344,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of News worth $301,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 97.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in News during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in News by 226.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company's stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.89. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of News from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on News

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWS is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company's operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for News (NASDAQ:NWS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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