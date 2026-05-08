Vanguard Group Inc. Has $304.79 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,886,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.09% of Integer worth $304,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,515 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 2,408.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 79,888.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,199 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,316 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,385. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. Integer Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $123.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Integer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ITGR

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

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