Vanguard Group Inc. Has $306.66 Million Stake in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,046,635 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.89% of NCR Atleos worth $306,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 844.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,109 shares of the company's stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,760 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the third quarter worth $3,112,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in NCR Atleos by 52.3% in the third quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 171,310 shares of the company's stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Atleos in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NATL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded NCR Atleos from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded NCR Atleos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price objective on NCR Atleos in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.27.

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NCR Atleos Trading Down 1.3%

NCR Atleos stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.61. NCR Atleos Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 80.51% and a net margin of 3.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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