Vanguard Group Inc. Has $317.42 Million Holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,874,956 shares of the company's stock after selling 157,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.92% of BellRing Brands worth $317,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748,812 shares of the company's stock worth $136,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,664 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company's stock worth $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,190.25. The trade was a 37.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.88 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of BellRing Brands from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

More BellRing Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting BellRing Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $13 but kept an "overweight" rating, arguing the shares still offer upside from current levels. This vote of confidence from a large shop can limit further downside. Article Title

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $13 but kept an "overweight" rating, arguing the shares still offer upside from current levels. This vote of confidence from a large shop can limit further downside. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) suggests some buyers view the pullback as a buying opportunity given BellRing's branded portfolio and potential margin recovery once promotional intensity eases. Article Title

Investor commentary (Seeking Alpha) suggests some buyers view the pullback as a buying opportunity given BellRing's branded portfolio and potential margin recovery once promotional intensity eases. Neutral Sentiment: UBS cut its target to $12 and moved to "neutral" — a downgrade in price expectation but not yet a sell signal; this reduces the consensus upside but stops short of bearish conviction. Article Title

UBS cut its target to $12 and moved to "neutral" — a downgrade in price expectation but not yet a sell signal; this reduces the consensus upside but stops short of bearish conviction. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its target to $11 and rated the stock "hold", reflecting a more cautious view while signaling limited near‑term upside. Article Title

TD Cowen trimmed its target to $11 and rated the stock "hold", reflecting a more cautious view while signaling limited near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analysts collectively lowered forecasts after BellRing reported worse‑than‑expected Q2 results and cut FY26 sales guidance; the company flagged higher promotional spend that pressured margins. Article Title

Analysts collectively lowered forecasts after BellRing reported worse‑than‑expected Q2 results and cut FY26 sales guidance; the company flagged higher promotional spend that pressured margins. Negative Sentiment: Company FY2026 guidance now calls for roughly $2.325B–$2.365B in net sales and ~14% adjusted EBITDA margin, with management explicitly noting heavier promotions — a clear near‑term earnings risk. Article Title

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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