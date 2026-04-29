Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.26 Billion Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,074,378 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 381,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.58% of DexCom worth $3,257,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 137,986 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,045 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 423.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 28,937 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DexCom from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

DexCom Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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