Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.54 Billion Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 50,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.44% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $3,541,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,263.38 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,029.23 and a 52-week high of $1,525.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,368.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 495.07% and a net margin of 21.59%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,459.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,714.56. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Further Reading

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