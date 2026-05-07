Vanguard Group Inc. Has $357.23 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143,010 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 107,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.31% of Exponent worth $357,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 97.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exponent from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPO

Exponent Price Performance

Exponent stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Exponent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $303,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,747.88. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,920 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $263,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,294,036.65. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,095,768. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

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