Vanguard Group Inc. Has $387.31 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of ICU Medical worth $387,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 70.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts: Sign Up

ICU Medical Trading Up 2.2%

ICUI opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,982.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $160.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $535.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 7.33%. ICU Medical's revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICUI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICU Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ICU Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ICU Medical wasn't on the list.

While ICU Medical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here