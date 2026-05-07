Vanguard Group Inc. Has $392.97 Million Stake in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 29,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.21% of Cabot worth $392,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 123.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 478,702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cabot by 186.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 386,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 8.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,805,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 140,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 32.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 259.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company's stock.

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Cabot Stock Up 4.2%

CBT stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. Cabot Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $85.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.31 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business's revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Cabot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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