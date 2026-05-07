Vanguard Group Inc. Has $411.20 Million Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632,049 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 98,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.37% of Mercury Systems worth $411,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 53.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 569 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Mercury Systems Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.92, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.96. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard L. Lance sold 4,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $429,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,662.56. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 863,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,789,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price objective on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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