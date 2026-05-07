Vanguard Group Inc. Has $415.46 Million Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,339,295 shares of the company's stock after selling 325,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.37% of Laureate Education worth $415,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company's stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Laureate Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $32.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.06 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Laureate Education, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Laureate Education wasn't on the list.

While Laureate Education currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here