Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.37% of NextEra Energy worth $17,343,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $177,198,000. Amundi boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $88,262,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,356,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $177,902,000 after buying an additional 1,118,000 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,607,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 179,990 shares of company stock worth $16,155,409 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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