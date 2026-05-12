Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299,273 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 360,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.03% of Revolve Group worth $129,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Revolve Group by 6,932.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 4,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

Insider Activity

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $1,610,194.89. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,390. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company's stock.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $342.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

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