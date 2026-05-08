Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228,375 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,756,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.77% of Sotera Health worth $339,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHC. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 831.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.82. Sotera Health Company has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,735,301 shares in the company, valued at $194,468,046.27. The trade was a 43.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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