Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,432,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 281,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.86% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $196,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 167,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRX. Truist Financial raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

CPRX stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients living with rare neuromuscular, neurological and metabolic diseases. The company's mission centers on delivering safe and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs in small patient populations.

The company's lead product is Firdapse® (amifampridine phosphate), a treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adults with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS).

Further Reading

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