Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,096,482 shares of the company's stock after selling 287,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.79% of Envista worth $349,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 16,711.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 378.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

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Envista Trading Down 9.8%

NVST opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 9,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,460. The trade was a 23.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Envista from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Envista from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $35.00 price objective on Envista and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Envista

Envista News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Envista this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus: Envista reported $0.36 EPS vs. $0.31 consensus and revenue of $705.5M (above estimates), showing 14% top-line growth year-over-year — a core reason for bullish analyst commentary. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat consensus: Envista reported $0.36 EPS vs. $0.31 consensus and revenue of $705.5M (above estimates), showing 14% top-line growth year-over-year — a core reason for bullish analyst commentary. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $31 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling strong analyst conviction about upside potential. Benzinga

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $31 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling strong analyst conviction about upside potential. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its target from $26 to $29 (maintaining a "neutral" rating), which still represents meaningful upside from recent levels and supports the case for further re-rating if execution continues. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its target from $26 to $29 (maintaining a "neutral" rating), which still represents meaningful upside from recent levels and supports the case for further re-rating if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media write-ups highlight broad-based outperformance and new growth drivers after the quarter — useful context if management can sustain margin expansion and revenue momentum. Seeking Alpha

Analyst and media write-ups highlight broad-based outperformance and new growth drivers after the quarter — useful context if management can sustain margin expansion and revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for investors to review management commentary and margin drivers. Key details from the call will determine whether the beat is sustainable. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials (call transcript and slide deck) are available for investors to review management commentary and margin drivers. Key details from the call will determine whether the beat is sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst notes and metric breakdowns (Zacks, MarketBeat coverage) provide detail on ROE, net margin and operating leverage — helpful for modeling but not decisive alone. Zacks

Analyst notes and metric breakdowns (Zacks, MarketBeat coverage) provide detail on ROE, net margin and operating leverage — helpful for modeling but not decisive alone. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 1.350–1.450) was mixed vs. Street expectations — the range overlaps consensus but the lower bound and guidance cadence may have disappointed some investors, contributing to the sell-off. MarketBeat: Earnings & Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance (EPS 1.350–1.450) was mixed vs. Street expectations — the range overlaps consensus but the lower bound and guidance cadence may have disappointed some investors, contributing to the sell-off. Negative Sentiment: Trading action: the stock is down on much higher-than-average volume (around 12M vs. ~2.3M average), indicating a broad, conviction-driven sell reaction rather than light, short‑term profit-taking. MarketBeat: NVST Quote

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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