Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,186,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 353,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.36% of Invitation Home worth $2,617,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Invitation Home has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

See Also

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