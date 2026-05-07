Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,761,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 73,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.17% of Haemonetics worth $381,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts: Sign Up

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. Haemonetics Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.31 and a 12-month high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Haemonetics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAE. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haemonetics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haemonetics wasn't on the list.

While Haemonetics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here