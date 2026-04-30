Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,091,812 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,024,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.68% of Fortive worth $2,047,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $416,022.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,753.50. This trade represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $61.77 on Thursday. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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