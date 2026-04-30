Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053,827 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 1,028,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.56% of Gartner worth $2,284,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gartner by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gartner by 111.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gartner Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:IT opened at $150.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $451.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gartner from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.40.

View Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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