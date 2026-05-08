Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 105,472 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,933,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 105,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.65% of Hayward worth $323,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hayward by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,683,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,846,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,402,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,049 shares of the company's stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 736,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,605,577. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning bought 2,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $28,607.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,324,960.12. The trade was a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 119,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,689 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $255.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Hayward's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hayward, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hayward wasn't on the list.

While Hayward currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here