Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,628,307 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,410,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,628,307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $238,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 142.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Report on HE

Key Stories Impacting Hawaiian Electric Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Hawaiian Electric Industries this week:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $746.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

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