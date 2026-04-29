Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 41,243 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,306,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 13.06% of PPG Industries worth $3,002,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,263,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $658,391,000 after buying an additional 703,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $317,421,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,159,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,593,443,000 after buying an additional 2,521,004 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This trade represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,611 shares of company stock worth $14,647,371 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More PPG Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.86.

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PPG Industries Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. PPG Industries's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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